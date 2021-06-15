Property Focus: Inside a million pound house in Moreton Paddox with a modern twist

A modernised open plan home in Moreton Paddox has gone on the market.

The four-bed detached home is called The Laurels.

It is on the market for £1,050,000 with Mr and Mrs Clarke.

According to the estate agents 'the current owners have created a beautiful setting with several gardens and a courtyard that are effortlessly connected to the internal living spaces. This is the epitome of inside / outside living. Whether you're entertaining or relaxing after a long day, there's a room and pocket of garden for every mood'.

The ground floor has been fully renovated and modernised to provide a mix of open plan living and entertaining areas as well as rooms for work, sleep or relaxing.

The upper floor has been made into a main bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling and an ensuite shower room.

There are also three additional bathroom in the property.

The gardens wrap around the property and as well as the courtyard area, there are also lawn areas and flower beds.

For more information contact Mr and Mrs Clarke on: 0115 697 5949

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/103034033#/

