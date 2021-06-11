Plans approved to build new homes in south Warwickshire - in spite of concerns about visibility when leaving the properties

Latest news

Plans for four new homes on a patch of land in Priors Marston have been approved in spite of concerns about visibility when leaving the properties.

Cllr Nigel Rock (Lib Dem, Napton and Fenny Compton) flagged up his concerns at this week’s planning committee meeting of Stratford District Council.

Councillors were considering a reserved matters application for the new homes to the rear of Japonica, on Southam Road in the village.

He said: “Vehicle egress to the highway is problematic.

"The hedges prevent clear vision in both directions, but particularly so towards the village. I do not believe the vision to be satisfactory for exiting a development of four large family houses.

“The village has minimal community resources, no public bus, so occupants will depend on private cars for many services, thus significant numbers of traffic movements per dwelling might be anticipated.

“The hedge to the east appears not to be in the ownership of the occupant nor to be highway verge, but in any event removal of the hedge would have an unfavourable and urbanising effect on this rural location.”

Cllr Rock also questioned the proximity of one of the houses to homes in the Holloway and suggested that there could be the potential loss of light from the evening sun.

But members of the committee were told that there had been no objection from Warwickshire County Council’s highways department nor from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue who said there was sufficient room for a fire appliance to drive up the access road and turn around before leaving should the need arise.