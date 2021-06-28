Photos of this year's Leamington Canal Festival
Photographer James Carro took these pictures at the Leamington Canal Festival off Clemens Street yesterday (Sunday June 27).
Monday, 28th June 2021, 5:54 pm
The Leamington Canal Festival took place yesterday (Sunday June 27).
The event included canal boat traders, food stalls and live music and attracted many visitors.
Photographer James Carro was among the many people who attended the event along part of the Grand Union Canal off Clemens Street.
Here are some of his photos from the event.
Page 1 of 3