Photos of the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society's Annual Show

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society held its fourth Annual Show over the August bank holiday weekend in the Court House and Pageant Gardens in Warwick.

The Show displays were held in the Court House Ballroom, with a variety of craft stalls and displays available for visitors to browse in the Pageant Garden. There was also a well-stocked plant stall and tombola stand.

More than three hundred visitors came to see the show exhibits, with many more spending time in the Pageant Garden.

There were around 200 entries across the 67 entry categories. covering floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and jams, along with 10 categories aimed especially at young people.

