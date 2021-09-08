Photos: Excited crowds gather as 'Royal Scot' passes through Kenilworth

The ex LMS locomotive 46100 “Royal Scot” passed through Kenilworth with a Crewe to Salisbury express charter train. Photo by Fraser Pithie.

Crowds turned out in Kenilworth on Saturday (September 4) as news that an express steam train was due to travel through the town.

It’s the first time that a steam locomotive has passed through the town since the £13.2M new railway station was built and opened in April 2018.

Crowds of onlookers, many with their cameras and smartphones, lined the platform of Kenilworth station as ex LMS locomotive 46100 “Royal Scot” passed through with a Crewe to Salisbury express charter train.

The ex LMS locomotive 46100 “Royal Scot” passed through Kenilworth with a Crewe to Salisbury express charter train. Photo by Fraser Pithie.

The first four photos are from Fraser Pithie of Kenilworth and the other one is from Richard Poynter

