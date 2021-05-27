Owners of 17th Century farmhouse near Leamington and Warwick get go-ahead for an oak-framed pool house

The owners of a 17th Century farmhouse on the outskirts of Hampton Lucy have been granted permission to build a 19-metre long oak-framed pool house in their garden.

Planners had recommended that the scheme at Sandbarn Farm be refused but members of Stratford District Council’s planning committee approved the plans when they met on Wednesday (May 26).

A report before councillors explained that the building would house a swimming pool, sauna, wc, storage areas and a plant room. A previous application for a larger building which would have been built closer to the Grade II listed farmhouse was refused in November last year.

Planning officer Joe Brooke explained that the pool house was recommended for refusal once again because it would have an unacceptable impact on the main house due to its size and design and also because it would detract from the listed building.

The report said: “Whilst it is appreciated that, in terms of footprint, the size of the proposed pool building has been reduced in this latest submission, the overall scale of structure being proposed remains very large in context with the listed building and its garden setting.

“The structure has been positioned behind existing tree cover in the south-west corner of the plot, which it is intended to retain to offer screening and restrict visibility.

"Due to the structure's size it would be difficult to conceal entirely, particularly also as the surrounding landscape is so open. Additionally, in terms of the planning assessment, as no protection is offered to these trees they could be removed at any time, so consideration must be given to views without them.”

But there was support from Hampton Lucy Parish Council. Cllr Carol Matthews told the meeting that the pool house plan had been discussed and added: “We didn’t really have any problems with it.

“There are no public views, no footpath issues, no ecology issues, no residential amenity issues and we don’t really agree that the proposal would cause visual harm to character and distinctiveness of the host dwelling.

“The parish council wants to preserve what we have in terms of listed buildings, we’re surrounded by them, but we really did not feel that this one should be refused.”

Applicant Joel Leeson explained that the building would sit alongside a horse paddock, hen coop and a riding school so the agricultural style of the building was in keeping with the surroundings.