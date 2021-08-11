Next steps for Kenilworth leisure centre redevelopment project set to go before councillors

The next steps for the Kenilworth leisure centre redevelopment project are set to be discussed by councillors this week.

The designs are set to be discussed at the Warwick District Council Cabinet meeting tomorrow (Thursday August 12) ahead of the final designs being presented to the Planning Committee.

If approved by councillors, the multi-million pound redevelopment scheme will include the creation of a second indoor pool at Abbey Fields with direct access to an adjoining sun terrace, as well as a new leisure centre at Castle Farm with a sports hall, 80 station gym and studios and a new HQ for local scouts and guides.

How the Abbey Fields centre could look. Graphic supplied by Warwick District Council

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, Cllr Liam Bartlett, said: “We are really excited about the stunning new sports facilities we are planning for Kenilworth.

"As has been the case with the redevelopment of the leisure centres at Newbold Comyn (Leamington) and St Nicholas Park (Warwick) if we receive the go ahead, we are confident that local people will love using them and be impressed with way that they will blend seamlessly into their magnificent backdrop.

“Our innovative plans, with a sun-deck area and café have been sympathetically designed and with the new indoor family pool we firmly believe that we are offering the very best options to serve the town for many generations to come.”

The Kenilworth Leisure plans will go to Planning Committee in September, if approved work on the new facilities will start early in 2022.

How the new Abbey Fields pool could look. Graphic supplied by Warwick District Council

How the new Castle Farm site could look. Graphic supplied by Warwick District Council