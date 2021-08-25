New three-day festival featuring music, stalls and a fun run is taking place in Warwick this bank holiday

The festival will feature stalls, live music and a 5k fun run. Graphic supplied

A new festival is taking place in Warwick this bank holiday weekend.

The event will be held at Warwick Racecourse, featuring an open-air singalong viewing of the Greatest Showman on Friday (August 27) and live bands on the Saturday and Sunday (August 28 and 29).

Organised by local businesses and supported by Warwick Chamber of Trade and Warwick Castle, the three-day event will also feature bars, street food, craft and charity stalls.

The festival will feature stalls, live music and a 5k fun run. Graphic supplied

There will also be entertainment for children, including a fun fair.

A line-up of local bands has been arranged for both the Saturday and Sunday, including The Peas, Carrick, Kathleen Turner Overdrive, Midweek Jazz and the Folly Brothers.

The organisers of the festival say it is an eco-friendly, non-profit event, with any profit going to charities including Blood Bikes, Dogs for Good, Acorns Children’s Hospice, the Air Ambulance and Kids Run Free.

It will feature a beer and cider tent supported by some local brewing companies, including: Slaughterhouse Brewery; The Warwickshire Beer Co; Hook Norton Brewery and Church Farm Brewery.

There will also be a range of street food from local businesses including; The Old Fourpenny Shop Pub and Hotel, Dough and Brew, Bekis Brownies and Bad Boys Burgers.

On Saturday there will also be a classic car display as well as a fun fair and on Sunday, there will be a 5k fun run with Marathon Kids UK, where under-15s run free and adults can join in for a small fee.

All participants will receive a t-shirt, medal, and Marathon Kids UK goody bag.

Chris Proudfoot, owner of the Old Fourpenny Shop, who has helped organise the festival, said: “It’s been a difficult year for all of us and we’re always looking for ways to attract people to Warwick.

"This is the first Warwick Festival and it’s set to be a great weekend of music, food and drink, with plenty to entertain the whole family.

"We’re looking forward to seeing everyone for a fun-filled few days.”