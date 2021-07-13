New sports hall and skate park added to list of projects to improve infrastructure of Wellesbourne and other villages nearby

Latest news.

A new sports hall and skate park for Wellesbourne are two of the projects added to an infrastructure list approved at a full council meeting of Stratford District Council yesterday (Monday, July 12).

Ten additional schemes were added to 17 carried over from the previous year although two new suggestions failed to meet the criteria.

The list is compiled each year and includes projects that the council hopes to wholly, or partly, pay for from community infrastructure levy [CIL] funding which is something that local authorities can charge on new developments in their area with the money used to support development by paying for infrastructure that the council, local community and neighbourhoods want.

Parish and town council’s were consulted in April and asked to submit projects for possible inclusion as long as the six criteria were met. These posed various questions such as whether the schemes were key to new development taking place and if they were in line with council strategy.

The new sports hall - big enough for three badminton courts - would be situated at the Wellesbourne Sports and Community Centre if the money while the skate park and seating would be in Mountford Sports Field.

Among the other new items on the list are pavilion projects for Bishop’s Itchington and Meon Vale, EV charging points at Napton Village Hall, and a community garden in Bishopton.

A report considered by councillors explained: “The adoption of the IFS [infrastructure funding statement] on an annual basis provides a transparent approach for working with regional infrastructure providers and enables CIL receipts to be allocated to infrastructure within the district to enhance the quality of place.”