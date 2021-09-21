New mural on electricity substation in Leamington was inspired by three famous elephants from the town's history

An unloved electricity substation in Leamington, that was a frequent target for vandals, has been given an eye-catching makeover inspired by animals prominent in the town's history.

Previously painted white the building, near the Mill Suspension Bridge at Jephson Gardens which belongs to Western Power Distribution, has now been transformed by a colourful mural depicting three elephants.

The mural, designed and painted by Brink Contemporary Arts, was inspired by the Three Graces elephants Haddie, Trilby and Wilhelmina who were famously brought to live in the town in the 1800s by trainer Samuel Lockhart.

The building had to be cleaned regularly by WPD to remove unwanted graffiti before Brink carried out the work.

Wayne Byrne, WPD team manager for South West Warwickshire, said: “We got thoroughly fed up of cleaning the graffiti off the building every few weeks so, when it was suggested that we commission some artwork, it seemed like the obvious solution.