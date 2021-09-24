New florist means residential road in Leamington now has 'cluster' of businesses

Sarah Worrall (left) is pictured outside Bluebell Florist at 19 Guy's Cliffe Road with Char Williams, who owns Vanity Box Hairdressers and Holly Blythe, the manageress of the Fat Pug pub.

The opening of a new florist in Leamington means a residential road in the town now has a cluster of businesses to serve people living nearby and further afield.

Sarah Worrall opened Bluebell Florist in Guy's Cliffe Road this week and she says she has been overwhelmed by the support of her family and friends and other businesses in the area.

The shop, at number 19, is nestled in between Vanity Box Hairdressers and the Fat Pug pub.

Some of the flowers on offer at Bluebell Florist in Leamington

Sarah said: " I have been a qualified florist for 16 years and I have a passion for flowers and customer service.