Myton Hospices receive cash boost from Leamington law firm
A cheque for £1,300 was presented to the charity by Blythe Liggins which has supported the good cause for more than 25 years
The Myton Hospices have received a welcome boost to its funds with a cheque for more than £1,300 from Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins.
Donna Bothamley, head of the wills and probate department, said the money was a donation from the firm to support the hospice whose fundraising had taken a hit because of the pandemic.
Donna said: "The Myton Hospices is our named charity and we have been supporters of them for more than 25 years and have taken part in their Wills Week since 2010.
"They have been hit very hard because of the pandemic, having to cancel their major fundraisers and close their 30 or so shops, and we all wanted to try and help.".