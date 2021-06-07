Myton Hospices receive cash boost from Leamington law firm

The Myton Hospices have received a welcome boost to its funds with a cheque for more than £1,300 from Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins.

Donna Bothamley, head of the wills and probate department, said the money was a donation from the firm to support the hospice whose fundraising had taken a hit because of the pandemic.

Donna said: "The Myton Hospices is our named charity and we have been supporters of them for more than 25 years and have taken part in their Wills Week since 2010.

Blythe Liggins partner Donna Bothamley presents a cheque for £1,379 to Yasmin Audhali from the Myton Hospices corporate fundraising team, watched by other members of the wills & probate department (left to right) Jaz Virk, Paul England and Jess McDonnell.