Leamington charity dining evening back for fourth year

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa is once again partnering with Parkinson’s UK to host a fun evening of fine dining with a difference.

Sponsored by Warwick-based property developer AC Lloyd, solicitors Moore & Tibbits and Coventry-based building services contractor George Fischer Sales Ltd, A Taste of Leamington starts with a drinks reception at Leamington Town Hall before diners begin their tour of some of the town’s leading independent restaurants, enjoying different courses in three of them.

Leamington Rotary Club president Colin Robertson with Alaistair Clark, Managing Director AC Lloyd and Judy Timson, clinical advisor care & community team, Moore & Tibbits solicitors.

This year’s participating restaurants include Oscar’s, Valles at 44, Momenti, Eleven, The Drawing Board, Emperors, Sabai Sabai and Paprika Club.

Organiser, Rotarian Linda John, said: “Last year we raised over £2,700.

"We had 132 diners join us for the evening, many of whom are returners to the event, but the majority were first timers.

"As always the feedback has been amazingly positive, and a large part of that is down to our restaurants who all pull it out of the bag on the night and create a fantastic dining experience”.

All funds raised will be shared between Parkinson’s UK and local Leamington based charities that Rotary supports.

Tickets are priced at £38 and can be purchased online by searching ‘Eventbrite A Taste of Leamington 2019’. For further information email atasteofleamington@gmail.com