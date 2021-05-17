Leamington artist is showing her gratitude to nation’s key workers by working on new national installation

Harkiran Kalsi.

A Leamington artist is paying tribute to the nation's key workers who have been on the frontline during the Coronavirus pandemic by creating a national public installation.

Graphic artist and illustrator Harkiran Kalsi is returning to her home town to start work on her design for Gratitude.

Gratitude is a 49-sculpture national public art installation with each human form sculpture designed by a renowned artist.

Three of the 49 human form sculptures which will make up the Gratitude installation in Birmingham.

Harkiran, who is currently working in London, is one of a select group of UK artists chosen to be a part of the project is spending two weeks transferring her iconic design, titled 'I am thankful for…', onto one of the blank sculptures at her parents’ home in Leamington.

The installation, which is being curated by global public art producer Wild in Art, will be unveiled in Birmingham on July 5 to coincide with the birthday of the NHS.

This will be followed by a UK tour that will include Edinburgh, Manchester and finally London.

In autumn this year each sculpture will be auctioned with the funds going to NHS Charities Together which support the NHS, including its hospitals, ambulance services, community and mental healthcare providers and vital partnerships.

As an artist, Harkiran blends graphic design, murals, illustration and freehand typography to create her eye-catching designs.

She started her career working for Coventry City Council and Warwickshire College before getting a job with BBC Children in Need which led her to work on campaigns for organisations, brands and events including the London Marathon, Comic Relief, Virgin Sport, British Gas, Carabao, Footlocker and NBA and Lululemon, among others.

She was named by art and design magazine Creative Boom as one the ’25 most exciting graphic designers and illustrators’ to follow during International Women’s Day.

Her work has also appeared on campaigns highlighting issues around racism and inequality.

Harkiran said : “The purpose is bigger than myself, it’s all about the people I can be of service to, so it’s my duty to make sure I can somehow change the world for the better.

"The Gratitude project really spoke to me and is my way of saying thank you to all our key workers during this difficult time.”