Leaders pay tribute to an 'integral part' of Leamington's business scene

Leamington Chamber of Trades long serving secretary, Jonathan Meredith, has retired after ten years of service to the chamber.

Leamington Chamber of Trade chairwoman Hayley Key has said that whoever takes up the role of its new secretary will have big shoes to fill.

Members have described Jonathan Meredith, who held both the post of treasurer and, most recently, the secretary, as "an integral part of the chamber for more than 15 years".

He has now retired - and the chamber is looking for a new secretary.

The chamber has said: "As secretary for ten years, Jonathan has guided the chamber through many different challenges that business in the town has seen, most notably for the centenary of the chamber and recently the Covid pandemic and the effects this has had on all town centre business."

Hayley added: “We want to thank Jonathan for all that he has done for the chamber over the years.

"He has helped keep the organisation going strong and certainly guided myself while I found my feet as chairwoman.

"He leaves big shoes to fill and we hope we can fill them soon."