Kind runners from Leamington's Regency Run will help keep churchgoers warm

Left to right: Nick Herd (Leamington Round Table), Father Christopher Wilson, Fiona Fairbairn (Wright Hassall). Photo supplied

Visitors at a parish church will be given the warmest of welcomes this winter after a donation from Leamington’s flagship annual running event helped it to restore a vital community space.

A four-figure donation from the Leamington Round Table has enabled All Saints’ Parish Church in Victoria Terrace to completely refurbish the heating system in its café and meeting space to combat cold weather in the coming months.

The donated funds were raised from a combination of entry fees and sponsorship from those who kindly waived their right to a refund from last year’s Wright Hassall Leamington Regency 10K Run, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Temperatures in the café rarely rose above 14 degrees Celsius at the end of 2020 and the beginning of this year, but the grant has ensured that there will be a warm place for its support groups to convene this time around after paying for the boiler to be replaced and the central heating system to be flushed.

Among the beneficiaries of the church’s improved heating capabilities will be The All Saints’ Parish Church’s elderly support group and LGBT+ social events, those attending antenatal classes and toddler groups, as well as anyone in need of a warm, comfortable place to spend an evening.

Father Christopher Wilson, Vicar of All Saints’ Parish Church, said: “While the new heating system will be extremely beneficial to the range of community support groups hosted at the church, it will also mean we can welcome more people who may not have the same facilities at home on colder days and nights.

“As Covid-19 restrictions are lifted we will be relaunching a number of social groups and events, so we are extremely fortunate that we can now offer these people an added level of comfort when they come to join us in the café.

“What the funds have enabled is incredibly valuable for the local community, and All Saints’ Parish Church is extremely grateful for the support provided by the Leamington Round Table and the Wright Hassall Regency Run.”

The Wright Hassall Leamington Regency 10K Run, which is entering its 18th year, is taking place on Sunday, September 19 at 9am.

Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts have already signed up for this year, and organisers are calling on beginners and seasoned runners to help them smash their target of signing up 2,500 runners.

Leamington-based law firm Wright Hassall is once again making a substantial contribution to the running costs of this year’s run.

Sarah Perry, managing partner at Wright Hassall, said: “The fact that funds raised from last year’s event are continuing to have a positive effect despite it not taking place is a testament to the fantastic sense of community amongst the runners who signed up and kindly donated their fees.

“To know that the Wright Hassall Regency 10k has such a material impact on people in the local area thanks to the Leamington Round Table is a great motivator for people to get involved and ensure this year’s run is the most successful yet.”

Nick Herd of Leamington Round Table said: “The event has been supporting local causes now for 18 years and the fact we can help organisations such as All Saints’ is directly down to the efforts of all those who take part.”