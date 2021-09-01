Kenilworth says farewell to a much-loved community stalwart and teacher

Pauline Edwards served the town as Mayor in 1990-1991, 1998-1999 and 2004-2005.

Kenilworth will say goodbye this month to a community stalwart and much-loved teacher who served as town Mayor on three occasions.

Pauline Edwards passed away on August 17, aged 87.

She lived in Kenilworth for 60 years, serving the town as Mayor in 1990-1991, 1998-1999 and 2004-2005.

Pauline was a primary school teacher or 33 years, teaching at Park Hill School, Thorns School and Budbrooke School in Hampton Magna, Warwick. She absolutely loved working with children and enjoyed music and dance.

Born in London on December 8, 1932, Pauline was not evacuated during the war which started when she was seven. She survived a V1 flying bomb which landed in playing fields at the rear of the family home although unfortunately other members of her family were killed during the Blitz.

She later moved to Kenilworth, where she became part of the community.

Her three sons - Philip, Richard and Andrew - all attended Kenilworth Schools and continue to live and work locally.

She was elected as a St John’s Town councillor in 1983 and remained in the position for 25 years.

She was also elected as a Warwick district councillor in 1989 for St John’s Ward for 19 years.

Pauline held various positions on the council, and was the chairman of the Kenilworth Community Safety Forum, working with the police, fire and other agencies to keep the community safe

She was also a trustee of the Edwards Schools Charity for many years, providing grants to under 25s in Kenilworth to support their education