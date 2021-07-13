Kenilworth Rambling Club celebrates first 'post lockdown' event
The club holds three walks a month
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:22 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:24 pm
The Kenilworth Rambling Club is celebrating its first 'post lockdown' walk.
The walk, took place last Sunday (July 11), which saw a group of 18 people get together for the event.
The club organises a walk on three Sundays each month.
If anyone would like to join them or learn more about the club they should contact the club's new membership secretary on: 01926 853311.