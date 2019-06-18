Kenilworth Open Gardens event raises £3,600 for charity

The Kenilworth Open Gardens event held last weekend drew 500 people and raised £3,600 for the National Gardens Scheme.

As many as 11 gardens opened in aid of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) and its support of several charities.

The event was held on Sunday June 16 from 12 to 5pm with an admission cost of £7 for adults and children are free.

The event included four new gardens, and each had something different for visitors from beautiful plants to interesting designs, to woodlands and wildlife friendly areas and vegetables at the Beehive Hill allotments.

The gardens around town were located at Randall Road and Fieldgate Lane - with new gardens on New Street, St Nicholas Avenue and Purlieu Lane overlooking the castle.

Teas and cakes were available at the St Nicholas Parochial Hall (from 1pm) and plants at Fieldgate and at the allotments.

The National Garden Scheme raises money for cancer and nursing charities.