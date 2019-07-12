Kenilworth Heartsafe launches crowdfunding campaign for new defibrillators

Want to help save a life?

All it takes is a contribution to a crowdfunding campaign organised by Kenilworth HeartSafe as part of its effort to get five more defibrillators in the town.

Defibrillator

If Kenilworth Heartsafe can get 1,000 backers or financial contributors before July 31 then Warwickshire County Council will cover the remaining amount for the group to reach its £10,000 crowdfunding goal.

Keith Grierson, one of the founders of Kenilworth Heartsafe, said: “It means a little bit of money, but from a large number of people.”

The group is looking for people to contribute through the Spacehive website using the following link: https://www.spacehive.com/saving-lives-in-kenilworth

There are three defibrillators available to the public in town. The only three that are registered with the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) are at Abbey Medical Centre, the reception of the Holiday Inn and one outside St Nicholas School.

Abbey Medical Centre which houses one of the three public defibrillators in Kenilworth

Mr Grierson added: “Warwickshire County Council is very supportive to our cause of trying to make our town heart safe.”

Kenilworth Heartsafe is a non-profit organisation operating under the umbrella of Warwickshire Hearts, delivering training and assistance to all residents of Kenilworth. They aim to have a defibrillator accessible 24 hours a day within 400m of every Kenilworth resident.

Warwickshire Hearts provides emergency response in support of West Midlands Ambulance Service and it also provides CPR and defibrillator training in the community.

When cardiac arrest occurs the chances of survival are less than five per cent without immediate CPR and defibrillation.

With a defibrillator being used on a patient combined with effective CPR, the odds of survival can be increased dramatically. Survival rates drop seven to 10 per cent for every minute without appropriate CPR and defibrillator support, and permanent brain damage can be incurred within 10 minutes.

Mr Grierson helped set up the organisation to make Kenilworth a safer place for people with heart problems. He said they’re close to getting several other defibrillators too.

He added: “In the next few weeks we hope to announce another six defibrillators and in addition to that we could be getting these five. We hope to transform this town.”

The Kenilworth Heartsafe also aims to teach people CPR, to install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in public places and to raise public awareness.

The idea for the initiative came about after a member of St Nicholas Church in Kenilworth attended an Advent service at Coventry Cathedral in 2017, where they witnessed a man having a cardiac arrest. Thanks to CPR, the use of a defibrillator and the ambulance service the man’s life was saved.

The group offers free monthly CPR training at Abbey Medical Centre with the next one from 6 to 7.30pm on Thursday July 25.

To book a place in the next CPR class contact Ryan Smith, the practice manager at Abbey Medical Centre at emailRyan.smith@abbeymc.nhs.uk