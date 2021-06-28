Kenilworth children brush up on art skills for summer art week

The Mayor of Kenilworth Cllr Peter Jones with some of the children and their artwork. Photo supplied

Children from Kenilworth had the chance to brush up on their art skills during a 'summer of art' week.

In June, Kenilworth Castle was the focus for 28 children from Kenilworth art club, which is run every Saturday at the Parochial Hall in Kenilworth.

The children set up their easels on Castle Green on the start of the art week.

Julie Sommerville, a masters in painting student at Coventry University ran the event.

Over the years Castle Green has welcomed local artists but Julie doesn’t believe so many of the artists have been children. She said: "I think we forget the impact that lockdown has had on our children.

"Many are suffering from a post-lockdown anxiety and various types of bereavement.

"An organised open-air event like this gives children the opportunity to focus away from themselves and any problems they may have had in this last year."

The Mayor of Kenilworth Cllr Peter Jones with some of the children and their artwork. Photo supplied

The children worked in soft pastel and did a splendid job capturing the castle.

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Peter Jones also visited the children during their art session. He commented on how each individual’s style was unique and told the children about his wife who is a keen artist.

Kenilworth art club worked on pieces on Kenilworth Castle. Photo supplied

The children working on their artwork. Photo supplied