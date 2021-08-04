How the Covid-19 support group in Kenilworth is evolving to continue helping residents past lockdown

For more than a year the Covid-19 Support Kenilworth Group (CSKG) has helped support vulnerable people at home - and now they are evolving.

Some months ago, as lockdown eased the CSKG decided that their mission needed to change from 'home support' for the vulnerable to helping these people get back into the community.

Many older people have been sheltering at home for nearly 18 months and the group say they now need to be gently helped back into the world.

The Covid-19 Support Kenilworth Group is working in partnership with GP Practices, local charities, organisations, churches and local businesses to achieve 'Compassionate Kenilworth'. Logo supplied

To achieve this, CSKG is working in partnership with GP Practices, local charities, organisations, churches and local businesses to achieve 'Compassionate Kenilworth'.

Pauline Hayward, chairperson CSKG said: “We have been working hard with our local partners to prepare a series of exciting and interesting activities.

"They all take place in Kenilworth and are led by qualified professionals supported by our volunteers, who have all received rigorous safeguarding training. "

Two activities that have been organised so far include:

~ Fitness for all in the fields, which is a series of gentle 45-minute exercise sessions followed by coffee and chat, led by an experienced fitness instructor.

It is run by the Kenilworth Rotary Club and sessions will take place in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth every Monday and Friday from August 9 until September 3. For more information go to: https://www.indulgdancefitness.co.uk/classes.

~ 'Avoiding Money Scams', which is a session led by Lloyds Bank, and will show attendees how to avoid rip-offs, phone, doorstep and online scams.

Presentations will be held at the Senior Citizens Club in Abbey End Car Park on August 10 at 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

To book a a place on either of the above session call 01926 919340.

Pauline said: “We have also held a number of small, safe “taster” activity sessions over the last few months including arts and crafts, seated exercise classes, knit and natter.

"A WRCC “Chatty Bus” mobile café welcomes all at 10am on Friday mornings in Beauchamp Road."

There are also a few ways members can get involved and help.

Pauline added: "Our local GP clinics run gentle weekly short distance walks and need additional volunteers to assist with this activity.

"We would also love to hear from the people of Kenilworth what activities they would like.

"Perhaps more gentle exercise, healthy eating, arts and crafts, computing, local history, literature or mindfulness?