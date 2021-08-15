Horrible Histories author unveils new 'Vile Victorians' section at Warwick Castle

Terry Deary, Author of Horrible Histories explores the Horrible Histories Maze and its new Vile Victorians section. Photo by Warwick Castle

Horrible Histories author Terry Deary officially unveiled the new 'Vile Victorians' section at Warwick Castle’s Horrible Histories Maze during a visit last week.

Fans of the books, TV show and films were surprised to find Terry in the centre of the new Vile Victorians section of the maze.

Once he had officially approved the new elements, Deary greeted a small number of fans before exploring the other new elements of the maze - including the Stormin’ Normans Fort and swinging Viking Longship.

Engaging with fans - both young and older - Deary signed books for fans, including the Vile Victorians, Terrifying Tudors and Frightful First World War during a selection of meet and greets in the Castle’s State Dining Room.

Of the visit, Terry Deary said: “It is surreal to see something I created over 20 years ago come to life in the form of a fantastic maze and to see it evolve with new elements, such as the new Vile Victorians.

"The history in my books is horrible, truly ,but that is what makes history fun and engaging - and this thrilling but chilling maze adds to that”.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “It is fantastic to be working so closely with Horrible Histories again to bring this new Vile Victorians section to life, as well as re-energising many elements of the maze.

"Thanks to Terry’s great way of sharing and bringing history alive in all its glory and gruesomeness, the Horrible Histories Maze at Warwick Castle is always very popular with children and adults alike.

“We strive to tell history in unique, unusual and experience-led ways and the Horrible Histories Maze is a wonderful example of how innovative partnerships help us do just that.

"It was great to have Terry on site and we’re thrilled to see families are enjoying the new Vile Victorians and new activities throughout the maze.”

The new Vile Victorians section also represents a way to mark 120 years since the end of Queen Victoria’s reign and 163 years since her royal visit to Warwick Castle

The Horrible Histories Maze is open and entry is included in general admission.

For more information go to: www.warwick-castle.com