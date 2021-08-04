Home nations bowls event held at Leamington Bowls Club as test series ahead of Commonwealth Games

Last week, the four bowling home nations of Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland took part in the behind closed doors event. Photo supplied

A home nations bowls event was held in Leamington as a test event ahead of the Commonwealth Games next year.

Last week, the four bowling home nations of Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland took part in the behind closed doors event.

On Wednesday July 28, Liam Bartlett Warwick District Council portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure and chairman of Warwick District Council, Neale Murphy welcomed the four nations to the Victoria Park Bowls Greens in Leamington, where they met coaches and support staff.

Cllr Neale Murphy (WDC Chairman), Cllr Liam Bartlett (WDC portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure), Cllr Martyn Ashford ( cllr for Warwick Aylesford and Chairman of WDC from May 2020 - May 2021) and John McGuinness, Bowls England high performance director. Photo supplied

The event provided Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls performance squads with an opportunity to bowl on greens that will be used for next year’s Commonwealth Games, this behind-closed-doors Test Series was without spectators.

Attendance at the event was restricted to players, support staff, officials, club members and representatives from the four governing bodies.

Liam Bartlett, Warwick District councillor and portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure said: “The bowls test event for the home nations gives a taster of the high standard of bowls that we will be seeing at next year’s Commonwealth Games with Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls taking centre stage at Victoria Park Bowls Greens.”

Chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr Neale Murphy, said: “With just under a year to go until B2022 Commonwealth Games comes to the district, it is great to see International Bowls on the Victoria Park Bowling greens again and seeing players that might be competing at next year’s Games on these very greens.”

Ed Morris, who is representing England and won the Men’s National Singles Championship on the Victoria Park greens in 2019, said: "It was nice to get back onto the Championship A green at Victoria Park.

"It was a real challenge playing against tough opposition and we had to really focus on every delivery – it has been a great event for England so far.”

Sophie Tolchard, 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist added: "I really enjoyed it and we have had some great results so far.

"It has been a long time since we’ve played international matches together, so it was great to be playing together again.”