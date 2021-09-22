General meeting for the Kenilworth Centre takes place this evening

The Kenilworth Centre. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Residents are welcome to attend The Kenilworth Centre's annual general meeting tonight from 7pm.

In recent times, the centre in Abbey End has continued to offer services and support to the community despite the challenges faced by COVID-19 and has continued to expand its youth engagement activities with the opening of its Youth Wellbeing Hub.

The hub offers free counselling and coaching to all young people aged 11 and over in and around Kenilworth, wellbeing packs and short courses which support mental health.

The centre's board of trustees has some ambitious plans and are actively seeking more members to join - specifically people who can offer active support and with skills and knowledge in charity law, HR, radio broadcasting and with connections to the town's business community.