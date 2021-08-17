Fundraising event in Kenilworth celebrates the acheivements of 100 remarkable women
Soroptimist International Kenilworth and District members have organised the Women of Empowerment Trail to raise funds for good causes supported by the group
To celebrate the centenary of Soroptimist International, Kenilworth members have devised a town trail which represents 100 women who have made significant contributions locally, nationally and globally.
The event will take place between Monday August 23 to Monday August 30.
Kenilworth town mayor, Councillor Peter Jones came to the launch event for the trail at Abbey End on Saturday, 14 August. Club president Julie Pemberton thanked the mayor for his support.
Trail maps with quizzes for adults and children will be available from Kenilworth Books, The Treehouse Bookshop and Marian Shaw for voluntary donations of £1 in support of the Kenilworth Parenting Project and Children’s Centres.