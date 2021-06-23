Fundraising campaign in memory of Leamington woman is bringing great comfort to her bereaved family

The family of a Leamington woman who died of cancer aged just 65 have said that donations to the fundraising campaign they have set up in her memory are bringing them "great comfort" during a very difficult time for them.

Deirdre Mulleague, known to many friends as Dee, died on Tuesday May 25.

Her family set up a giving page in tribute to her on the Cancer Research UK website and more than £1,000 has already been donated to the cause.

Eamon and Deirdre Mulleague.

Kirsty Gogan, Dee's daughter, said: "We held a service at St Peter’s church on Friday, led by Father Benedict.

"It was well-attended, and our family and friends were very grateful to be able to watch the live stream from Ireland, New York and Romania.

"My mother’s mother, Anna McStay, who is almost 90, was particularly grateful to be able to see the service as she would not have been able to travel even without Covid restrictions.

"My mum’s husband, Eamon, is bereft at the loss of his loving wife, and I know it is giving him great comfort to see this successful fundraiser in honour of my mum and towards ensuring that other families do not suffer such a tragedy in the future."

Kirsty and Jeremy Gogan with their mother, Deirdre on her 60th birthday

Eamon, Kirsty and Dee's son Jeremy have added: "Deirdre had lived a full, spirited and inspirational life and she was loved by family and friends the world over.

"In her loving memory, we would like to do all we can to ensure that one day, this terrible disease no longer casts a shadow on human life.

"We will miss her deeply each and every day but if some good can come from our loss it will be a comfort."

To make a donation click here.