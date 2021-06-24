Festival celebrating 'everything eco' to return to Leamington

Ecofest is set to return to Leamington later this year.

Returning for a second year following the cancellation of the event in May 2020, EcoFest celebrates everything eco with a range of taster sessions and activities, local and sustainable food and a variety of music on the refurbished bandstand in the Pump Room Gardens

The inaugural event in May 2019 attracted more than 1,000 visitors to the Pump Room Gardens.

Taking place on Saturday September 4 from 10am to 5pm, the event is designed to help individuals and families learn how to make more environmentally friendly and healthy choices, explore their local green spaces and become more active in the process.

Free activities will be available to help people decrease their carbon footprint and learn more about well-being and fitness.

Warwick District Council has been working closely with local environmental charity Action 21 to organise the event, as part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Community Fund-supported restoration of the Pump Room Gardens and bandstand.

The council are also working on an interactive and digital aspect of the event for those that may be unable to attend.

Ecofest in May 2019. Photo supplied

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “The first EcoFest event was a great success, proving that people consciously want to make a difference to their environment.

“With the declaration of Warwick District Council’s Climate Emergency there has never been a more important time for us all to look at making positive changes that will improve both our own and the planet’s health.

“Our Climate Emergency Action Plan is designed to improve our residents’ standard of living by addressing traffic congestion, improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity and encouraging more energy efficient homes and public buildings.

“I encourage as many as possible to attend and commit to at least one change they can make that will truly make a difference.”

Cllr Liam Bartlett, portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, added: “EcoFest is a fantastic event for families and those that are looking to take the first steps towards an eco-friendly future.

"It’s an event that’s good for you and good for the planet, so come along and take part in the diverse range of activities, enjoy the locally sourced and sustainable food including vegan and vegetarian options, and see how we can all get active in our district’s parks.”

John Armstrong from Action 21 added: “EcoFest was a huge success in 2019 and will continue to be an enormous help in furthering our aims of reducing the environmental impact of our local community and raising awareness of the importance of this.”

The council will continue to monitor the situation in relation to any developments with the ongoing pandemic and will provide regular updates on the website and social media.

