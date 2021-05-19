Family and firefighters work together to help surprise Southam care home resident

Firefighter Stuart Shearsby with his grandad Joseph Byerley. Photo supplied

The family of care home resident in Southam joined forces with the local firefighters to help create a surprise visit.

Last Saturday (May 15) a fire crew from Southam went to Galanos House, the Royal British Legion care home.

The visit had been planned with the help of the Southam Station Watch Manager Daryl Townsend, the firefighters, the team at the care home and the family of resident Joseph Byerley.

Diana Adkins, Joseph's daughter said: "My son, Stuart Shearsby, is a firefighter for Southam and has just passed the driving test to be able to drive the fire engine.

"He hasn't seen his grandad since before lockdown so I asked if he would be able to drive the engine to the home so his grandad could see him.

"He is so proud of Stuart.

"Then I asked Galanos and they said yes and they will combine it with the 100 years celebrations that they were having at the home and all the residents would go out and see it and ask the crew questions.

"Dad was so pleased and proud, the rain held off - it was perfect.

"My dad said he was thrilled to see him and to have his photo taken together all be it at a distance.

"It was really interesting too as Stuart showed him all round the engine along with other residents.

"Stuart said he was excited to see and show his grandad what he had achieved although he had been told but its not the same as being able to show him driving it.