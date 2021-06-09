Electoral boundary change proposals could lead to six areas moving from Warwick and Leamington to the Kenilworth and Southam constituency

Under the proposals made by the Boundary Commission, the constituency would lose Barford, Budbrooke, Hampton-on-the-Hill, Hampton Magna, Hatton village, Hatton Park, Norton Lindsey, Sherbourne and Wasperton to the Kenilworth and Southam constituency while gaining Old Milverton, Blackdown and parts of Cubbington.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has said: "Naturally, I join the commission in inviting residents to contribute their views during the 8-week public consultation which commenced yesterday and will end on August 2.

Map of the proposed electoral boundary change for the Warwick and Leamington constituency.

"I must also stress that these changes are only provisional, and it is common that reviews do not end up resulting in changes.

"For example, five years ago when many residents (me included) assembled to stop plans to separate Warwick and Leamington into two constituencies.

"For those residents in areas that, under any changes introduced, would no longer be part of Warwick and Leamington, be assured that I am as committed to you as ever. You elected me in 2017 and, in return, you have my unwavering support.

"May I stress that these changes are far from imminent and may never be implemented.

"The commission will not make its final recommendations to Parliament until next year or before July 2023."