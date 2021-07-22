Developer alters plans to build 56 new homes in Baginton after airport's concerns over fruit trees

An airport’s concerns over the number of fruit trees have prompted developers to amend their plans for a new housing estate on safety grounds.

Bowsall Developments and the Platform Housing Group were granted permission to build 56 affordable homes on land in Baginton - but only after they altered their planting scheme following an objection from the neighbouring Coventry Airport

A letter from operations manager Andy Hixon said: “The proposed development has been considered and we have concerns with the high amount of fruit bearing plants and trees.

“The Civil Aviation Authority’s publication CAP 393 ‘Air Navigation: The Order and the Regulations’ places an obligation on the aerodrome licensee to take all reasonable steps to secure the safety of aircraft operating in the vicinity of the aerodrome.

"We therefore object to the granting of planning permission.”

The new development will see the houses, which will consist of social rent and shared ownership properties, on land at Rosswood Farm, Coventry Road. The site is one half of a plot already allocated for housing and is currently used as a paddock for an equestrian business. It was taken out of the green belt as part of the latest Local Plan review.

Councillors at this week’s [TUE] planning committee of Warwick District Council approved the plans after taking into account concerns flagged up by Baginton Parish Council including ones around the protection of the Baginton Oak which, at around 350 years old, is thought to be one of the oldest in Warwickshire.

The site is also close to the Lunt Roman Fort with remnants of a Roman settlement also being found just 150 metres from the new development.

There is also an Anglo Saxon cemetery around 200 metres away.

Trenches dug by Warwickshire County Council’s archaeology team found a pit dating back to Roman times and another containing pottery from the Middle Iron Age.

This has led to more excavations being carried out ahead of building work.

Of the 56 properties, half will be two-bed homes and another 20 will have three bedrooms.

The remainder will be either one or four-bed properties.

A report from officers said: “The mix does not fit within the guidance for affordable housing mix set out within the council's adopted guidance.