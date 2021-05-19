Date announced for the opening of Warwick's new McDonald's

A new McDonald's restaurant in Warwick is set to create more than 100 jobs.

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant will open on Stratford Road, which is the former Harvester site, following investment from local franchisee Joanne Jones.

The new 24hr Drive-Thru restaurant will open its doors to the public at 11am on June 16.

The former Harvester site in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

The jobs will be a mix of permanent full and part-time.

Customers can expect to see free to use tablets, mobile phone charging points, interactive magic tables and an indoor and outdoor play area for children, which will open when it is safe to do so.

The restaurant will be opening with several safety measures to help keep employees and customers safe and table service and app ordering will be encouraged.

The safety measures mean that the restaurant will look slightly different and things may take a little longer.

As guidance changes, measures will be revisited and adapted.

The restaurant will be run by local McDonald’s franchisee Joanne Jones. With the addition of this restaurant, Joanne will now employ more than 600 people and own and operate five restaurants across Oxfordshire and Warwickshire.

She said: “My team and I are excited to be safely opening a brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Warwick.

"It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

"We’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our services on offer, including McDelivery.

"We’d also like to thank our customers in advance for their support and patience as we navigate and adapt to evolving restrictions and different ways of working.”

Electric vehicle rapid chargers will be available and there will be digital drive-thru menu boards as well as self-service kiosks for takeaway customers.