Cubbington Fun Day event will raise money for cancer charity

The poster for the Cubbington Fun Day event.

A large fun day event in Cubbington next weekend will raise money for a cancer charity.

The Cubbington Fun Day will take place at the village's recreation ground and Cliff Cleaver Pavilion from 2pm and will have a Mad Hatters Tea Party theme.

The event will raise money in support of the Look Good Feel Better cancer charity.

Highlights will include Mad Hatters Tea party mini panto by The Cubbington Players, Royal Spa Brass, children's races, a bar, afternoon Teas, a dog show, an Alice in Wonderland trail with characters from the book and fancy dress competition, a dog show and the Cubbington 2022 Calendar competition.

Owners are also being encouraged to bring along their unusual vehicles to show off.

Stalls are still available.