College with sites in Warwick and Rugby partners with Listers Group to develop next generation of vehicle technicians

Motor vehicle students at WCG. Photo supplied

A college group with sites across Warwickshire has partnered with Listers Group Ltd to help develop the next generation of vehicle technicians

Listers, one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the UK, will support students studying motor vehicle courses at WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) and will offer workplace tuition support and supply students with several vehicles to work on in their workshops.

The cars supplied by Listers Group will be equipped with the latest technology and provide students with first-hand experience on a wide range of vehicles.

WCG runs motor vehicle qualifications at three of its colleges, including; Warwick Trident College, Rugby College and Evesham College.

Students who successfully complete the course will have the opportunity to secure future employment at one of 51 Listers Group sites across the country.

Listers Group will lend several part-exchange vehicles specific to the brands the company represents, which includes Audi, BMW, CUPRA, Honda, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus,

Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, SEAT, ŠKODA, smart, Toyota, Volkswagen Cars and Commercial Vehicles and Volvo.

Lee Kirk, head of motor vehicle department at WCG, said: “To have Listers Group on board is a huge plus for our students, and this partnership will help us to develop vastly skilled

mechanics who are fully-equipped for the world of work.

“At WCG, we are training our students to be the future of the motor industry and the possible employment opportunities available because of this deal will give the students a great start.