Celebrating 100 years of council housing in Warwick district

Council housing tenants in Warwick district who have lived at their homes for the longest amount of time have attended a special event at Warwick Racecourse to mark an historic piece of government legislation.

This year marks 100 years since the Addison Act, which laid the foundations for generations of Council Housing, including the first homes in Warwick District.

To celebrate the centenary, Warwick District Council managed to track down more 100 of its longest serving tenants and invite them to special event at Warwick Racecourse on 4 October.

The guests, some of whom had been living in their council homes for more than 60 years were shown a video starring six local tenants who shared their stories and memories from before the second world war, getting the keys to their first house and the strong bond of the communities who grew up on the estates.

The tenants enjoyed lunch and entertainment by local performer Ruby Ann.

Barry Franklin from the Leamington History Group shared an insightful history of Council housing in the district from the building of the first homes in Leamington and Warwick in the early 1920s to some of the major events of the last century.

In his welcome to the guests, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing, Councillor Jan Matecki said; “From the first homes built on Leicester Street in the early 1920s right through to our most recent Council housing development at Sayer Court, the Council has provided much loved homes for local people through the generations.

"I am delighted that many of you who are here today to share your memories and stories. Some of you have been living in your Council home for more than 60 years, have brought up children and are now welcoming your grand-children or great-grandchildren.

"As we celebrate this centenary it’s important for this Council to reflect on the value and importance of not only in repairing and maintaining our buildings, but in caring for and supporting the families and communities who live there.”

"Mr Varney who has been a Council tenant in Warwick for 40 years added;

“Social housing is very important especially for those who can’t afford a mortgage, we mustn’t lose this.”