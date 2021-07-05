Car enthusiasts from all across the UK gathered in Wellesbourne to mark 30 years of the Nissan Figaro

Car owners and fans from all across the UK gathered in Wellesbourne to mark 30 years since the launch of the Nissan Figaro.

About 240 of the colour-coordinated cars lined up ready for inspection by hordes of car enthusiasts at the Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hotel and Spa on June 26-27.

This included, among others, a Figaro display field, a Figaro health check station, a Vintage Village selling homewares, clothing, art and textiles and an award program. Prizes awarded over the weekend included ‘furthest travelled’, which went to James Buchan, who had driven an impressive 807km from Fraserburgh, Scotland to attend the celebrations.

Figaro Owners Club founder Kevin Fagan said: “Our plan for the day was to create a ‘festival feel’ where members come together to share the love they have for their Figaros and enjoy a festival-type atmosphere. I believe we achieved that. We ended up with 242 cars on the day.

"Although this is lower than we hoped for, it’s still an amazing figure considering the circumstances.”

As well as a chance to celebrate the Figaro’s 30th birthday, the weekend also raised vital funds for Young Lives vs Cancer and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. The event raised over £2,000 overall with a charity raffle, tombola and stalls, a whopping £1,736 for Young Lives vs Cancer, a national cancer charity for children and young adults, and their families.

Alina Kairi, fundraising engagement manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “A huge thank you to Kevin and Sue Fagan and everyone that kindly donated at the 30th birthday party weekend for their incredible generosity.

“Over the years the club has raised over £7,500 with their annual events and this weekend has been no exception! We rely entirely on charitable donations to fund our vital work and so we can’t thank the Figaro Owners Club enough for their fantastic efforts.”

If you wish to support Kevin and Sue Fagan please text FIGARO to 70580 to donate £2. Texts cost £2 plus one standard rate message. For more information about Young Lives vs Cancer’s work go to www.younglivesvscancer.org.uk

