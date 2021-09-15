Campaigners trying to save Kenilworth's lido call once again for the council to rethink its swimming pool plans

Abbey Fields Swimming Pool in Kenilworth is set for a multi-million pound upgrade.

Campaigners aiming to keep and improve the public outdoor swimming pool at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth have called for Warwick District Council to "pause and consider an alternative facility" rather than replace the lido with a second indoor pool as part of upgrade plans.

Warwick District Council's (WDC) 'upgrade plans' for the swimming pool - which will include the addition of a second indoor pool with an adjoining sun terrace as well as a new ‘National Trust style’ café which can be accessed by park users - were approved by the authority's planning committee yesterday (Tuesday September 14) and the Kenilworth Lido Campaign group has said "naturally members are disappointed" with the decision.

The outdoor pool (lido) at Abbey Fields Swimming Pool which wlil be replaced by a second outdoor pool at the site.

Giving its opinion on the plans, the campaign group has said: "This is despite the fact that WDC’s own survey found that 2/3 of local residents would prefer to see outdoor swimming on the site and over 127 of the 263 documents on the WDC planning portal were objections to these plans many of the total list were merely plans etc about the proposal

"Despite the fact that the proposed development fails to meet new standards for carbon reductions and is likely to require costly retro fitting in the near future.

"However, now that we know it is possible and permitted to redevelop this site we are asking WDC to pause their current plans and consider an alternative facility for this site in Abbey Fields.

"There is space in the current footprint for both outdoor and indoor swimming, with a 25-metre outdoor pool positioned to take advantage of both maximum sunlight and views of the lake and castle.

"A modern lido, heated with renewable energy, would be open all year round. Importantly it would provide the most up to date facilities for those with disabilities; would include a 'changing places' room and allow easy access to the outdoor pool by the inclusion of sloping ramp entrance.

"This would be so much cheaper to build and would mean WDC could avoid the embarrassment of breaching it’s own targets for carbon neutrality by 2025."