Businesses rally round to provide hundreds of pounds worth of prizes for Leamington pub's raffle to raise money for national cancer charity

Staff at a Leamington town centre pub have been generously supported by businesses in and around the town to launch a raffle to raise money for a national cancer charity.

The Copper Pot in Warwick Street will be selling tickets from the bar until September 12 with proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Prizes donated by the businesses include gift vouchers, free haircuts at nearby barbers, bottles of wine and two tickets for Warwick Castle.

The Copper Pot staff have launched a raffle to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support with businesses in and around Leamington generously donating hundreds of pounds worth of prizes to the cause.

Sammi Launchbury of the Copper Pot, said: "Greene King [the pub retailer and brewer] has raised over £9 million for Macmillan in the last nine years and now more than ever we recognise how much charities need community support.

"As we have been unable to hold Macmillan may due to circumstances beyond our control we are going all out for Macmillan September instead.

"The local businesses have been so generous and made sure we have so many prizes up for grabs to hopefully make this a huge success and raise some much needed funds for such a worthy cause.

"Tickets are on sale now until Sunday September 12 for just £2 a strip and the draw will take place on Monday September 13 .

