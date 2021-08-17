Businesses in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth take top spot in popular lifestyle website's annual awards

Muddy Stilettos Award winner Berylune in Leamington.

Businesses in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth were all category winners in a popular lifestyle website's annual awards.

Warwick Books (Book Shop) , The Mallory Court Hotel and Spa (Day Spa) , The Hatton Arms (Destination Pub) , Berylune (Gift Shop) and Forest Coffee House (Cafe) were winners in their categories for the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2021.

Readers of the award-winning website muddystilettos.co.uk have been nominating and voting in their hundreds of thousands for their favourite independent businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Wedding Venue – and shining a light on the most creative, unique independent businesses.

About 75,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 750,000 votes cast in total as part of the national lifestyle awards, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “I set up these awards eight years ago to give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.

"After a year of multiple lockdowns and hardships, it’s been an honour to showcase the most awesome lifestyle businesses.

"The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been unprecedented – thousands and thousands of people voted giving such a fantastic boost and a well-deserved pat on the back to so many.

"I hope it will make give them greater confidence to grow their business, knowing that they have the stamp of quality that the awards provide.”

Muddy Stilettos – the urban guide to the countryside - is described as "a lifestyle website and trusted local guide for cosmopolitan women outside London looking to make the most of their precious time".