Artists across the Warwick district are invited to create work inspired by the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Artwork can be in any art form and will be included as part of Birmingham 2022 Cultural programme that will run alongside the sports programme at next year’s Commonwealth Games

Artists in the Warwick district have been invited to create work inspired by a sporting event due to be held at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The artwork proposals are for four commissions up to £25,000 each and can be in any art form and if chosen will be included as part of Birmingham 2022 Cultural programme that will run alongside the sports programme at next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The sports in this creative brief are lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, swimming and para swimming, athletics and para athletics, basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a creative person or organisation from Warwick district to create a piece of art which will be seen by 1,000’s of people every day during the time of the Games.

"And where better to get inspiration for a piece of art depicting lawn bowls and para lawn bowls than the world-class Victoria Park Bowling greens in Royal Leamington Spa?”

Raidene Carter, executive producer for culture and live sites at Birmingham 2022 said: “We are delighted to once again be calling upon the fantastic artists based in Birmingham and the West Midlands to help us bring the Birmingham 2022 culture programme to life.

“This time, we are inviting creatives from across all artistic disciplines to submit proposals for commissions of up to £25,000 to artistically interpret some of the sporting highlights of the Commonwealth Games.

“From podcasts and poetry, to art installations and animation, we want to hear from artists who can show us how inspired they are by The Games and who want to be part of the biggest one-off culture and sporting event to happen in the West Midlands.”