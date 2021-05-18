Art in the Park Festival returns to Leamington this summer - with some new features

Image from Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens in Leamington in 2019.

The Art in the Park Festival will take place in Leamington with a couple of firsts for the event in the summer.

The festival takes place at Jephson Gardens and, for the first time ever, at Mill Gardens nearby on Saturday August 7 and Sunday August 8.

Also, for the first time, there will be two live music stages - one in each park.

Image from Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens in Leamington in 2019.

This will add more than 30 live performances to Art in the Park’s already packed roster of 'Warwickshire's finest' artists, performers and craftspeople.

Funding from Arts Council England means the event has been able to support more artists, while bringing entertainment to Leamington’s parks safely.

Family-friendly workshops, which will can be booked on the festival's website, will give visitors of all ages the opportunity to explore their own artistic side with felting, pottery, dance, and more.

Nationally and internationally renowned companies such as dance company Stopgap, and Leamington’s own Motionhouse will also be welcomed to the event.

Image from Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens in Leamington in 2019.

The festival also celebrates independent local and regional food and drink, meaning visitors can complete their day with a great meal in the beautiful park surroundings.

Festival director Kate Livingston said: “It’s great to be able to bring the festival back to Leamington this year.

"Last year was a hard year for the arts, and we’re grateful to Arts Council England for supporting local artists and performers.

"We hope the festival will bring some much-needed fun and outdoor entertainment to Leamington this summer.”

Image from Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens in Leamington in 2019.

The 2020 Art in the Park festival was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions and the event was replaced by a virtual festival online.

For more information about this year's event visit www.artinpark.co.uk

Image from Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens in Leamington in 2019.

Image from Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens in Leamington in 2019.