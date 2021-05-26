After the hardships of lockdown, theatre group brings fun and laughter back to a care home near Leamington and Warwick

Staff and residents at a care home near Warwick recently enjoyed a performance by a theatre company.

Earlier this month Worcester-based Vamos Theatre performed for the staff and residents at the Bromson Hill Nursing Home in Ashorne.

The theatre group have created a Covid-safe performance especially for care home residents and it is staged entirely outside but viewed from the inside.

Earlier this month Vamos Theatre performed for the staff and residents at the Bromson Hill Nursing Home in Ashorne. Photo supplied

Residents got to see a performance of 'Love Through Double Glazing', which tells the story of Florence, a care home resident with a little white dog, who has 'a trolley full of tricks and a no-nonsense attitude'.

The production is written and performed by clown performer Sean Kempton, who has toured the world with Cirque du Soleil; artistic director of Vamos Theatre, Rachael Savage and Norah the fluffy white dog.

Residents got to enjoy clowning, music, food fights, bubbles and ballet, the performance involves the audience in Covid-safe participation, with scents to smell, cake to eat, bubbles and water pistols.

Bromson Hill’s owner Ram Mahendran said: “It was a wonderful morale boost for residents and staff to receive a visit from Vamos Theatre group.

"One of the hardships of the lockdown has been not to have entertainers visit the Home but we now can look forward to resuming our extensive activities”.

Speaking about 'Love through double glazing' Rachael said: “This show has been huge fun to make and most importantly, the feedback we’ve had from our pilot performances is that care home residents are enjoying it immensely.

"We’ve made a show that is funny, cheeky and unashamedly silly, and our aim is for all of our audiences to feel included, to let their hair down and most of all to laugh.”

Care homes interested in hosting a performance in future can get in touch through the website: www.vamostheatre.co.uk/LTDG

