50 treasures of the West Midlands includes five from the Leamington and Warwick area

Leamington Arts Society day visits organiser, Tricia Weinbren, with Hill Close Gardens head gardener, Neil Munro at Hill Close Gardens.

A book listing 50 treasures in the West Midlands includes five from the Leamington and Warwick area.

The guide has been put together by the Arts Society, which asked its 17 local societies - including Leamington - to suggest objects and places they love but which visitors to the area might miss.

Hill Close Gardens is one of the gems included from the Warwick / Leamington area along with Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden and the Sheldon Tapestry in Market Hall Museum in Warwick, the Czechoslovak Freedom Fountain in Jephson Gardens, Leamington and Chesterton Windmill.

Tricia Weinbren, day visits organiser for the Arts Society Royal Leamington Spa, said: “This guide is brilliant for people like me always looking for different places to visit.

"We are thrilled that so many local attractions are included and hope that people will enjoy exploring new places. It’s given me lots of ideas for outings.”

Hill Close head gardener, Neil Munro, said: “People often say that they’ve lived in Warwick for years and have only just found us although we are only three minutes from the centre.

"It’s great to be included in this guide as we would love to welcome more people so they can discover our unique gardens, social history, not to mention the excellent cake!”