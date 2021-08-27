People being evacuated from Leamington due to huge blaze being offered 'a safe place and a cuppa'
Several road closures are in place
People who are being evacuated due to a huge fire in Leamington are being offered a safe place to go.
A huge fire started at an industrial premises in Juno Drive in Leamington this morning (Friday August 27).
Emergency services are at the scene and members of the public are being urged to keep away from the area.
Some areas are being evacuated and the Brunswick Hub is opening its doors to anyone who needs someone to go.
A spokesperson said: "If people have been evacuated and have nowhere to go because of the fire, Brunswick Hub's doors are open to them for a safe place and a cuppa."
