Parents in Warwick District invited to roadshow event

A roadshow that offers help and support to parents will be heading to Warwick.

The Piccolo Roadshow offers parents advice about introducing their babies to proper food.

According to Piccolo, a UK baby food brand, their research shows that nearly half of all parents (48 per cent) fear they are doing something wrong when it comes to introducing their babies to proper food.

To help get parents back on track, Piccolo is touring the country, inviting local parents to join their Roadshow: a series aimed at encouraging, supporting and teaching people how to feed their babies in the best and most nutritious way and help set little ones up for a lifetime of healthy eating.

The roadshow will be heading to Tesco in Emscote Road in Warwick on May 18.

The morning will be centred around a free workshop with infant nutrition specialist Alice Fotheringham, who will be taking over the fruit and vegetable aisles to dispel any weaning myths and arm local parents with tips, tricks and recipes for feeding little ones.

Following the class, the award-winning Gymboree Play and Music UK will host a special food-themed family play session “Yummy in my Tummy” for all the babies, while their parents can ask Alice any questions they have over a cup of tea and some healthy snacks.

Talking about the upcoming events, Alice Fotheringham said: “It is always fantastic to chat to parents directly and help inspire and encourage.

“Weaning can be a daunting time for new families, but with some simple tips it can be a really positive and happy time. At Piccolo we know that those first taste experiences are so important, so I can’t wait to share some of our ideas and tips with parents in Warwick looking for a bit of guidance.”

Cat Gazzoli, founder of Piccolo added: “It’s normal to worry your little one isn’t getting enough food, or the right balance of nutrients.

“During my career in food, I have spoken to many parents about their anxiety about moving from milk to new foods, and this really inspired me to launch Piccolo. Our mission is to provide the right advice and guidance at this time to get the perfect balance during the weaning phase.”

Susannah Sloman, MD of Gymboree Play and Music UK said: “We’re delighted to be joining Piccolo for their national roadshow.

“We are the experts in developmental play and so know how important it is for babies to get the right nutrition in order for them to grow, develop and have the energy to play.”

The Piccolo Roadshow will be at the Tesco store in Emscote Road, Warwick on May 18. Times to be confirmed.