Olympic medallist to attend community open day at Warwick leisure centre

An Olympic medallist will be joining a community fun day in Warwick to celebrate the official opening of the newly redeveloped centre.

To celebrate the official opening of St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, former hurdling star Colin Jackson will join the community event, where members of the public can go along and see the facilities as well as join in activities.

Olympic medallist Colin Jackson. Photo supplied by Everyone Active.

The new fitness suite and group exercise studios at the Leisure Centre opened to the public on March 24 but the official opening will be held on Saturday April 21.

The day’s activities will start at 10.30am, where the community will have the opportunity to ask their fitness-related questions to Olympian Colin Jackson.

Councillor Alan Boad, Chairman of Warwick District Council, Jon Senior Regional Director at Everyone Active and Colin Jackson will deliver a short speech, followed by a raffle prize draw.

Colin Jackson said: “The community fun day is set to be a lot of fun for all the family, and I am looking forward to meeting people from across the district.”

Colin will be delivering a circuits class in the new group exercise studios from 12.30pm, and will be challenging local fitness fanatics to go head to head with him in a set of fitness challenges in the new fitness suite from 1.15pm.

The open day will offer activities including, table tennis, basketball, badminton and fencing, as well as a bouncy castle for children.

Coventry City Football Club will also be holding demonstrations throughout the afternoon for local football fans.

Lloyd Barraclough, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “We cannot wait to welcome Colin Jackson to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre to celebrate the official opening of the new facilities.

“The open day will provide a fantastic opportunity for the local community to try out a wide-range of activities, and have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only meet Colin Jackson, but either take part in a class led by the Olympic star or try and beat him in a fitness challenge in the fitness suite.”

Councillor Michael Coker, portfolio holder for cultural services at Warwick District Council, said: “I’m delighted to see the much anticipated reopening of Warwick’s Leisure Centre.

“We’re very pleased with the fabulous new facilities and equipment on offer here. We hope that local people will come along to the fun day to experience for themselves the wonderful facilities and take part in great range of activities.

For more information about the community open day at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre or to book onto the curcuit training with Colin Jackson call 01926 495353 or click here