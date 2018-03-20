Number of missing sex offenders in Warwickshire revealed

Warwickshire Police have revealed how many sex offenders have gone missing.

Forces across the UK were asked to reveal the number of registered sex offenders whose whereabouts were unknown on January 17.

According to a report by Sky News police have lost track of 485 registered sex offenders across Britain including rapists and paedophiles.

41 police forces responded and four did not respond, Sky News said.

Warwickshire Police reported that three sex offenders were missing.

Two went missing in 2014 and one went missing in 2016.

Michelle Skeer, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for the Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders, said: “The number of recorded wanted or missing sex offenders represents less than 1 per cent of the total and a proportion of these are, following investigation, either known or believed to be living abroad or have returned to their country of origin.

“When registered sex offenders are missing or wanted in the UK, all police forces are alerted. If they return to the UK, there are processes in place to ensure that they are brought to the attention of police and arrested where appropriate.

“The UK has some of the most effective tools in the world to manage registered sex offenders.

“While the reality is that the risks posed to the public by such individuals can never be completely eliminated, there is significant evidence that the multi-agency public protection arrangements successfully keeps them to a minimum.”