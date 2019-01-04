Number of drink drive arrests in Warwickshire over Christmas revealed

The number of arrests for suspected drink driving by Warwickshire Police over the Christmas period has now been revealed.

Between Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 30, 89 people were arrested - the same number of people during the same period in 2017.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Franklin Smith said: "It is concerning that people are still not getting the message about drink and drug driving and putting themselves and others at risk. We will continue to target these people into the new year.

"The penalty for driving under the influence of drink or drugs includes a minimum 12-month disqualification, as well as a fine and imprisonment.

"If you kill someone while under the influence of drink or drugs you face up to 14 years in prison.

"There is no failsafe guide to the amount of alcohol someone can safely consume before driving. The amount and type of alcohol, weight, sex and metabolism all play a part. If you are unsure then don't drive.

"There's no excuse for drinking and driving. If you're drinking make other arrangements to get home such as a lift from a friend who hasn't been drinking or a taxi."

Anyone who suspects someone being a drink driver should call the police on 101 and let them know when and where they drink. If anyone knows someone has been drinking and is about to drive, they should call 999.