Nominations open for Kenilworth's third edition of The Worthies

Nominations are now open for the third edition of The Worthies, Kenilworth's unique awards ceremony.

The awards, to be held on Thursday May 24 at the Chesford Grange Hotel, aim to recognise the people and businesses that make Kenilworth what it is.

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Seánna Holland said: "The Worthies Awards are a great opportunity for the town to showcase the talent we have and the variety of people who make Kenilworth the great place it is. The previous two years have been a huge success and we want to continue to grow on this.

"We have tweaked the categories slightly this year leading to some more opportunities and hopefully leading to even more nominations.

"To meet demand we have also moved to a bigger venue this year to ensure that we can accommodate everyone who wants to attend the awards ceremony."

The categories are as follows: Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Pub/Bar of the Year, Restaurant/Café of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Cultural or Sports Club of the Year (open to all clubs in general), and Charity/Fundraising Organisation of the Year.

All of these will be voted on by the public.

The winners of the two special awards, ‘The Kenilworth Worthies Award’ and ‘The Worthies Young Persons Award in memory of Milan Patel’, will be decided on by the Chamber of Trade's committee.

You can nominate a person or business for an award here.

Nominations can be for other people, but anyone can nominate themselves if they would like to.