New store set to open in Leamington Shopping Park - but owners said it will not affect its branch in the town centre

Card Factory has announced that it is set to open a new store at the Leamington Shopping Park.

The new store will be opening to the public on Saturday (June 12).

Card Factory’s retail director, Steve Lilley, said: “Our team have been working incredibly hard to prepare for this new opening and we’re so excited to be launching a Card Factory store in Leamington Spa, especially due to the difficult economic environment retailers have experienced recently.

Card Factory logo

“We’ve put together a standout team, and we can’t wait to welcome new customers into our premises at the Shires Retail Park on Saturday 12th.

“As with all of our physical stores, safety is the number one priority as we welcome customers through our doors, so we would like to reassure everyone that we have a strict social distancing policy and regular cleaning regime to ensure the safety of both our customers and colleagues.”

A spokeswoman for the company said the opening of this new store would not affect the branch in the Parade in Leamington town centre.

They said: "The new store is opening because Card Factory is particularly popular in the area.